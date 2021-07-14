Cristiano Ronaldo is 'Idiot, Sick', Says Florentino Perez in New Leaked Audio

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is under scanner once again as a few audio tape of him was leaked where he can be heard ridiculing former club striker Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Jose Mourinho. This new audio recording comes just a day after his audio attacking club legends Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez was also leaked to the media.

In the new audio, Perez has labelled Ronaldo as “an idiot" and a “sick man" and said that Mourinho has a “terrible ego", according to Daily Mail. While the audio against Casillas and Raul was from 2006, this new audio is a 2012 conversation.

The conversation on Ronaldo and Mourinho has been revealed by El Confidencial.

In the audio, Perez says about Ronaldo, “He’s crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man. You think this guy is normal, but he’s not normal, otherwise, he wouldn’t do all the things he does."

Ronaldo had joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a then record fee of 80 million pounds and went on to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and helped them win four Champions League titles. While at Madrid, Ronaldo also won four Ballon d’Or awards.

“These are guys with a terrible ego, both spoiled, the coach and him, and they don’t see reality," Perez was quoted as saying in the audio.

“Mourinho is an idiot. It is not that he does not want to play. Well, he’s a bit abnormal. He drives without a license. That said, he has been overwhelmed by the pressure."

On Tuesday, Perez’s audio branding Casillas and Raul as frauds was leaked following which he released a statement saying, “Given the news broadcast in El Confidencial, in which phrases attributed to me are reported, I think it is necessary to clarify. The reproduced phrases are pronounced in conversations clandestinely recorded by Mr. Jose Antonio Abellan, who has been trying to sell them for many years without success.

“It is surprising now that, despite the time that has elapsed, the newspaper El Confidencial reports them today .

“They are single phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur.

“For them to be reproduced now, after so many years have passed since those conversations took place, is I understand due to my participation as one of the promoters of the Super League.

“I have put the matter in the hands of my lawyers, who are studying the possible actions to take."

