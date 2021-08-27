Cristiano Ronaldo is Not Joining Manchester City, United Send Official Bid

Who Cristiano Ronaldo will join in the coming few days seems to be the most interesting mystery at the moment. Media reports had gone on to say that Manchester City and Ronaldo had even agreed personal terms and it was only a matter of time before the Portuguese star would don the City blue. However, the latest news is that Ronaldo is actually closer to joining Manchester United and City are out of the negotiations. United have sent an official big for the Portuguese to Juventus and they are ready to come to an agreement. Ronaldo had spent six seasons with United from 2003-2009, where he won eight major trophies along with the Ballon d’Or in 2008 and now, he may be back at the club.

On Friday, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that Ronaldo had said that he wanted to leave Juventus. “Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri said. “This is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He did not train yesterday. He told his team mates this morning. Cristiano did a lot for this club, he’s a great champion, I wish him all the luck in the world wherever he will play. He gave a great contribution. For the season that I trained him he led by example for the lads, so he is only to be thanked for what he did for Juventus," Allegri said.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City decided to leave the negotiations for Ronaldo and communicated the same to his agent Jorge Mendes and Juventus. He also said that contrary to media speculations, City and Ronaldo had not agreed on personal terms.

From Thursday night, United have been in touch with Mendes to execute a comeback for Ronaldo. The club board had been in discussion regarding the numbers of the deal, salary and Juventus’ fee.

Ronaldo has also told his agent that he is open to going back to United and United have now sent across a bid. Paul Pogba is not a part of any of these negotiations.

Romano also said that United are “confident" that they will be able to bring back Ronaldo.

At United, The Portuguese scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season. It was the year when he helped the Red Devils win their last Champions League title.

At Juventus, Ronaldo scored 110 goals, won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia trophy.

Ronaldo is also Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions. He won four Champions League trophies and two LaLiga titles with the Spanish club.

