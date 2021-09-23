Cristiano Ronaldo is World's Highest-paid Footballer ahead of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United’s newest signing Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as the World’s highest-paid footballer in the latest rankings released by Forbes. The Portuguese superstar is set to make $125m (Rs 92 crores approx) in 2021-22 season before taxes. Ronaldo is set to earn $70m (Rs 51 crores approx) from his salary and bonuses at Old Trafford according to the America business magazine. He will also pocket an estimated $55m (Rs 40 crores approx) from commercial deals.

Ronaldo is also the fourth-highest earner in the sports world from sponsorship deals. He is only behind 20-time Slam King Roger Federer ($90m, Rs 66 crore approx), basketball legend LeBron James ($65m, Rs 47 crore approx) and Tiger Woods ($60m, Rs 44 crore approx).

Meanwhile, Messi has slipped to the second spot in this list despite his lucrative move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window.

According to the report, the former Barcelona star will earn $110m ( Rs 81 crores approx) this season. Out of $110m, $75m (Rs 55 crores approx) will come from his salary and bonuses at PSG.

The third and fourth spot in the list is reserved by PSG’s Brazilian forward Neymar jr and French striker Kylian Mbappe respectively. While Neymar is set to earn $95m (Rs 70 crores approx), Mbappe will pocket around $43m (Rs 31 crores approx) in the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah has also found a place in the top five. He is expected to earn $41m (Rs 30 crores approx).

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is sixth with $35m (25.8 crores approx).

The biggest surprise in the list is former Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta. He occupies the seventh spot in the table with earnings of $35m (Rs 25.8 crores approx).

Ronaldo’s Man United teammate Paul Pogba is ranked 8th in the list with estimated earnings of $34m (Rs 25 crores approx).

The ninth and tenth spot in the list is reserved by Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard respectively.

At the ninth place with estimated earnings of $32m (Rs 23.5 crores approx), Bale is also the highest-paid player from the United Kingdom.

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is set to earn $29m (Rs 21.3 crores approx) in the 2021-22 campaign.

