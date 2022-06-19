'Cristiano Ronaldo Isn't a Bad Asset But Young People Don't Get Their Chance to Shine'

Manchester United had a nightmare 2021-22 season during which they finished without a silverware and also failed to qualify for the Champions League. The sorry display was despite the club splurging a fortune on new signings that included the returns of superstars – Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo – to Old Trafford.

What they managed was a sixth-place finish even as their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool continue to progress ahead. Boxing legend Tyson Fury, a Man United fan thinks that Ronaldo is an asset but the aura that he carries with him ends up overshadowing the youngsters who are being denied their chance to shine at the club.

“It’s good news Ronaldo is staying on, but here’s a theory: when they didn’t have him the season before last, they finished second in the Premier League, then we had Ronaldo and we finished sixth,” Fury told The Mirror.

“People will say, ‘Well, if we hadn’t had him scoring 20 goals we’d have finished a lot lower last season’, but we didn’t the season before and we finished a lot higher.

Ronaldo, 37, scored 27 goals for Man United during 2021-22 and finished as their top-scorer.

“When you have a superstar like Ronaldo, everybody relies on him to score goals and if he wasn’t there they’d be scoring the goals themselves, like they did the season before last. I’m not saying he’s a bad asset, he’s a great asset, but sometimes with a star player, he carries the team and the young people are overshadowed by it all, they don’t get their chance to shine because ‘the great Ronaldo’ is on the pitch,” he added.

Fury who recently announced his retirement from professional boxing, said he will now be visiting Old Trafford more but lamented that every time he has watched Man United play, they lose.

“I’ll be getting to Old Trafford a little bit more now I’m retired although, to be honest, every time I go there to watch them, they lose. And I don’t do second place, I don’t do losing, I don’t do all that s****. It’s win or nothing, so watching United at the moment, it’s crazy because I don’t get why these people aren’t running after that ball for 90 minutes,” Fury said.

Fury also took the ‘prima donnas’ at task who he alleges are responsible for the situation of the club today.

“A lot of people blame the managers, the coaches, but at the end of the day there are too many prima donnas at Manchester United and the best thing that could have happened is having a clearout, like what’s happening. They need to knuckle down,” he said.

“They need someone strict, like Sir Alex Ferguson, who’s going to tell them what to do and if they’re not listening say, ‘It’s the bench for you, I don’t care how good you are or how famous you are, you’re not playing until you decide to work hard’. The word ‘team’ means everybody pulls their own weight, they don’t rely on someone else to score the goals or to run for them,” he added.

Fury admits that while he has no knowledge about managing a football club but he does know everything about winning and how to get results.

“It’s everyone working hard for a common interest, a common goal, and that’s winning. I know nothing about managing football but I know everything about winning and I know everybody has to muck in to get results. If I go into the gym on my own to train for a world title then I’m not going to be that successful,” he said.

