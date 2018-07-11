English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 112 Million Euro Transfer
Superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to join Italian champions Juventus after the club agreed to the transfer terms with Real Madrid. The European champions will be richer by €112m from this transfer.
File image of Cristiano Ronaldo. (image: twitter)
Superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to join Italian champions Juventus after the club agreed to the transfer terms with Real Madrid. The European champions will be richer by €112m from this transfer.
The Portuguese captain, who spent nine years at Real Madrid is ready for a new challenge after his agent Jorge Mendes, met the Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli in Greece on Tuesday to discuss the details of the deal.
Ronaldo will be handed a four-year deal with a yearly salary of around €30m. According to Italian law, clubs are required to pay the same amount in tax, which makes the transfer a total expense of €340m for Juventus.
Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues at Real but had a turbulent relationship with the President Florentino Perez which is rumored to be the reason for his decision.
Talk about his future began as soon as Real had completed their hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles by beating Liverpool in Kiev in the final in May.
Ronaldo, who joined the Spanish giants in 2009 after six successful years at Manchester United, also won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cup titles and three FIFA Club World Cups. Ronaldo was instrumental in beating Juventus in the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2017, and in the quarter-final in the season gone by.
Real Madrid in a statement on Tuesday said that they had agreed to the transfer “at the will and the request of the player”. The statement further read, “Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has made this one of the most brilliant times in the history of our club.”
“Beyond the titles he won during these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and constant improvement.”
Ronaldo, currently on holiday after the World Cup wrote an open letter to the Real Madrid fans saying, “I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club and for this city. I have had nine absolutely wonderful years at the club.”
“Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thank you to the club, the president, the directors, my colleagues, all the staff, doctors, physios and incredible people that make everything work.”
He ended the letter by saying, “Thanks to everyone and, of course, as I said that first time in our stadium nine years ago: Hala Madrid!”
By the end of his stint at Real, Ronaldo rewrote history books as he finished as the club's top goal scorer of all time with 451 goals in 438 games. Along with that, he also bagged four Ballon d’Ors awards and three Golden Boots.
The 33-year old captained Portugal at the World Cup this summer in Russia, but the European champions were beaten by Uruguay in the round of 16.
He is now set to be unveiled as Juventus' record signing, eclipsing the £75.3m they paid for Gonzalo Higuain.
Juventus have won the past seven Serie A titles.
(With various inputs)
