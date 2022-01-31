Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Manchester United WhatsApp Group to Bring The Squad Closer

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s has had a mixed run since returning to Old Trafford last year, has reportedly joined a Manchester United WhatsApp group to help bring the squad closer. The Portugal and United’s talismanic striker has been visibly unhappy throughout January due to a run of poor performances and had previously slammed young players for not heeding advice. Additionally, there were rumours that the club’s dressing room has become polarised following concern over the players’ relationships with each other.

According to The Sun, the 36-year-old has now joined at least one WhatsApp group used by the club’s younger players, in an attempt to unify the Old Trafford dressing room. As per the report, the Portuguese superstar is now joining text banter with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, James Garner and Jesse Lingard, among others.

The rumours surrounding dressing room cliques and relationships within the squad started doing rounds when the Red Devils lost against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month. Manchester United and the England national team defender Luke Shaw questioned the unity within the squad. He insisted that the squad was not ‘together’ following their first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

However, the concerns caught everyone’s attention after Ronaldo, in an explosive interview to Sky Sports, rapped the club’s young players for not listening to experienced voices in the dressing room, The Athletic reported. Many young stars were not happy with Ronaldo’s interview, where he dug them out, with several calling him unapproachable. The report further cited that the youngsters would rather speak to Edinson Cavani instead.

But for now, the five-time Ballon d’Or-winner has been making moves to try and change that by conversing with his current colleagues at Old Trafford, even though some are almost half his age.

“Some of the younger players like to communicate via WhatsApp. They are never off their phones and regularly swap exchanges, send jokes and funny clips and chat about stuff like computer games, fashion trends and music,” a club insider told The Sun.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the messaging banter works in favour of the Red Devils who return to Old Trafford for FA Cup clash against Middlesbrough on February 5, followed by a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley on February 9 in the Premier League.

