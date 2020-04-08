FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Cristiano Ronaldo Keeping Fit Inside Multi-million Dollar Mansion

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sharing videos from inside his seven-story mansion as he self-isolates himself due to coronavirus.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest sportspersons in the world and is currently stuck at his home in Madeira, Portugal amid the coronavirus pandemic. His house however is not one to make anyone feel claustrophobic.

Ronaldo has been sharing videos from inside his seven-story mansion and the Juventus forward reportedly spent around 7 million pounds to refurbish from an old warehouse. He had come to Madeira from Turin, Italy so as to be with his mother who had suffered a stroke.

It was while he was at home that the coronavirus pandemic exploded in Italy and he has been there since. Three of his Juventus teammates, defender Daniele Rugani, midfielder Blaise Matuidi and forward Paulo Dybala have also tested positive for the virus.

Ronaldo had recently launched a Living Room Cup challenge and posted a video of him sprinting up the steep part of the driveway of his mansion with his girlfriend.

The Portugal captain is en route to becoming first football player and third sportsman overall to cross $1 billion in career earnings. This is despite the fact that Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a wage cut of nearly 4 million Euros with his club Juventus so as to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Forbes, the cut hardly puts a dent on the 34-year-old's annual earnings and he had earned a staggering $109 million last year. A further 30 percent wage cut is on the cards with the Serie A frozen due to the pandemic but Ronaldo could still earn an estimated $46 million annual paycheck.

