1-MIN READ

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Among Players Lionel Messi's Son Thiago Talks About

Lionel Messi with his son Thiago (L), Cristiano Ronaldo (right-top) and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. (Photo Credit: Reuters)



Lionel Messi revealed that his son Thiago talks about six players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Barcelona: Barcelona and Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi said that his son Thiago talks about six other players, one of whom is his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi told Mundo Deportivo that the other players are Paris St Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and his own Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal.

"He talks a lot about Luis [Suarez], with whom we have the best relationship, about [Antoine] Griezmann and Arturo [Vidal] since the first day because of his hair and all that," said Messi.

"Also about people from outside, [Kylian] Mbappe, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Neymar. Yeah, Thiago knows them all, he asks questions and likes it a lot."

Messi said that Thiago and Mateo are taking an active interest in football. "The two older ones are showing more dedication to the ball Thiago and Mateo are the ones that understand the most. They come to the pitch and training sessions and are usually close to me," said the Barcelona captain.

Earlier Messi thanked health workers for their work during the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Instagram, Messi wrote: "Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19.

"For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef."

