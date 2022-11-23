Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United by Mutual Agreement With Immediate Effect

Manchester United have parted ways with legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual agreement. The club decided to take the call after Ronaldo’s recent explosive interview where he took a shot at Manchester United owners and the manager Erik Ten Hag.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with ‘immediate effect," Manchester United said in a statement.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,"

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," the club said in a statement.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to the club last year with a big reception as the fans welcomed him on the homecoming. However, the it didn’t reach the fairytale ending.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said he does not speak to the Glazers, the Americans who have owned United since 2005, and they do not have the club’s best interests at heart.

“The Glazers, they don’t care about the club… professional sport. As you know, Manchester is a marketing club," he said.

“They will get money from the marketing — the sport, it’s, they don’t really care, in my opinion.

“The fans, they’re always right. I think the fans should know the truth, should know that the players want the best for the club. I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United," he said.

Ronaldo made a comeback last year in a game against Newcastle United where he scored a brace to announce his homecoming. However, this year he managed to score just one goal in 10 Premier League matches and three in 16 total appearances for the club.

In his explosive interview, Ronaldo also said he felt “betrayed” by Manchester United as he claimed manager Erik ten Hag and other senior executives tryed to force him out of the club.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said of Ten Hag in an interview with the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show.

“Not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, Ronaldo replied: “Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

Ronaldo will start his World Cup campaign with Portugal on November 24 against Ghana.

