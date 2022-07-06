Cristiano Ronaldo Left 'Upset' as Manchester United Slash Salary by 25% after Failing to Qualify for Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly “upset” as his wages have been reduced by 25% by his club Manchester United. According to reports, Ronaldo wants to move away from the Old Trafford and has requested United to let him leave this summer if they get an acceptable bid.

Manchester Evening News has now revealed the issues that have led to this development. The Red Devils’ failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the next season has been the primary reason for Ronaldo’s decision. The 37-year-old wants to compete in Europe’s elite competition for the remainder of his career.

The club’s lack of activity in the transfer market has also irritated Portugal’s all-time leading scorer. United appears to be close to finalizing deals for Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia, while rumors of a potential effort to bring in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong still persist.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo has ‘grown impatient with their response to a disastrous season’. United finished in the 6th position in the Barclays Premier League and crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16. The team had a disappointing season and were not able to win any major silverware.

In addition to all these issues, the report claims that Ronaldo has further been ‘upset’ due to a 25% cut in the salaries of the players as a result of their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The five-time Balon’d’or winner made an emotional return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 signing an impressive contract, earning £480,000 per week. The salary deduction meant that the global icon will now earn a basic weekly wage of £360,000, while the club plays in the UEFA Europa League.

Several clubs like Chelsea and Bayern Munich are looking to sign the United talisman and have conducted negotiations with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about a possible transfer.

According to Spanish daily AS, Mendes even met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on a recent trip to Barcelona. A transfer to the Catalan club would be a huge surprise given that the Portuguese international previously represented their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

