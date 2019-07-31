Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe Nominated for FIFA Awards
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel are among the 10 players nominated for FIFA's The Best men's player award while Megan Rapinoe and 11 others have been nominated for the women's award.
FIFA announced the nomination for The Best awards. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Geneva: Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award. United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women's award.
Ronaldo and Messi were joined by three Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Liverpool won the Champions League title in June.
Rapinoe was in a list of 12 players that included teammates Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Ada Hegerberg, a Norway forward who won the Ballon d'Or but skipped this year's World Cup, was also nominated.
The Best FIFA Men's Player
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus); Frenkie de Jong (NED/Ajax/Barcelona); Matthijs de Ligt (NED/Ajax/Juventus); Eden Hazard (BEL/Chelsea/Real Madrid); Harry Kane (ENG/Tottenham); Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool); Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris Saint-Germain); Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona); Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool); Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool)
The Best FIFA Women's Player
Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon); Julie Ertz (USA/Chicago Red Stars); Caroline Graham Hansen (NOR/Wolfsburg/Barcelona); Ada Hegerberg (NOR/Lyon); Amandine Henry (FRA/Lyon); Sam Kerr (AUS/Chicago Red Stars/Perth Glory); Rose Lavelle (USA/Washington Spirit); Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal); Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride); Megan Rapinoe (USA/Reign FC); Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon); Ellen White (ENG/Birmingham City/Manchester City)
The Best FIFA Men's Coach
Djamel Belmadi (ALG/Algerian national team); Didier Deschamps (FRA/French national team); Marcelo Gallardo (ARG/River Plate); Ricardo Gareca (ARG/Peruvian national team); Pep Guardiola (ESP/Manchester City); Jurgen Klopp (GER/Liverpool); Mauricio Pochettino (ARG/Tottenham); Fernando Santos (POR/Portuguese national team); Erik ten Hag (NED/Ajax); Tite (BRA/Brazilian national team)
The Best FIFA Women's Coach
Milena Bertolini (ITA/Italian national team), Jill Ellis (USA/USA national team), Peter Gerhardsson (SWE/Swedish national team), Futoshi Ikeda (JPN/Japanese U-20 national team); Antonia 'Tona' Is (ESP/Spanish U-17 national team), Joe Montemurro (AUS/Arsenal), Phil Neville (ENG/English national team), Reynald Pedros (FRA/Lyon), Paul Riley (ENG/North Carolina Courage), Sarina Wiegman (NED/Dutch national team)
