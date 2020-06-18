Cristiano Ronaldo Might Make a Move to MLS in Future, Reveals Ex-Manchester United Teammate Nani

There have been speculations that Cristiano Ronaldo might move to David Beckham's Inter Miami at the dusk of his career. Now his fellow countryman and former Manchester United teammate Nani has revealed that CR7 has plans of shifting to the American football league later.

Ronaldo recently returned to the field for his club Juventus with the Italian Serie A resuming its season. The Turin giants lost the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night to Napoli in a penalty shootout.

Individually, 35-year-old Ronaldo still looks prime and raring to go.

Nani, who captains Major League Soccer (MLS) side Orlando City SC, told ESPN recently that there is a chance that the five time Ballon d' Or winner leaves Europe for the American shores.

"A couple of years ago, he told me that he will probably end up in America," said the 33-year-old forward. He added, "It's not 100 per cent, but probably. There is a chance".

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Get to Take Penalty as Napoli Beat Juventus in Shootout to Win Coppa Italia

Nani himself made the switch to MLS this February. Ronaldo's current contract with Juventus ends in 2022. The Portuguese star would be 37 years old then.

Beckham ventured into the Major League Soccer with his brand new team Inter Miami this season and his good ties with CR7 led to rumours of Ronaldo joining the Englishman's team. Miami has played only two matches this season before the games in the US came to a halt due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.