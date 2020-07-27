Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty and Scores as Juventus Win 9th Straight Serie A Title

It’s no exaggeration to say that Cristiano Ronaldo had more of an impact on Juventus record-extending ninth straight Serie A title than anyone else.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner matched a record by scoring in 11 straight league matches before the break for the coronavirus pandemic and quickly regained his form during the restart by reaching the 30-goal mark after only 30 games in his second season in Italy.

For his 31st goal, Ronaldo scored the opener when Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 on Sunday to seal the title with two games to spare.

Ronaldo needs only one more goal to break a tie for the Juventus single-season record for league goals set by Felice Borel in 1933-34.

Ronaldo's 10 goals after the lockdown are more than any other player has scored in Europe's top five leagues, with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski each scoring nine.

RONALDO DELIGHT

Despite his 35 years Ronaldo shrugged off the quick succession of matches played in hot summer weather after the lockdown, bringing his tally to 31 this season.

The Portuguese striker has scored 10 goals since football returned in Italy on June 20, more than any other player in Europe.

He also matched former Italy World Cup winner Felice Borel, who was the last player to score 31 goals for Juventus in the 1933-34 season.

But he remains three goals behind Serie A's leading scorer Ciro Immobile, who scored a hat-trick earlier in Lazio's 5-1 win over Hellas Verona.

"Delighted for the second consecutive championship and to continue building the history of this great and splendid club," said Ronaldo on Instagram.

"This title is dedicated to all Juventus fans, in particular to those who have suffered and are suffering from the pandemic that has taken us all by surprise by overturning the world.

"It was not easy! Your courage, your attitude and your determination were the strength we needed to face this tight final of the championship and fight to the end for this title that belongs to all of Italy.

"A big hug to you all!"

At 35, Ronaldo has started every match since the restart.

"He has this incredible ability to recover," Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said. "I think its just in his DNA, his ability to project himself on to the next goal, every time. His mental and physical recovery rate is definitely unique."

Ronaldo has developed an effective partnership with Paulo Dybala during the restart.

"We might have some moments in a game where we don't cover the penalty area to perfection, but everything is compensated by their individual strength," Sarri said. "We're talking about two players who combined to score 41 goals this season. That's a world-class level."

CONSECUTIVE STREAKS

Until recently, the most consecutive titles won in Serie A had been five, first set by Juventus from 1931-35.

The five-season streak was then matched by Torino from 1943-49 — including a period interrupted by World War II; and Inter Milan from 2006-10.

Juventus already has the longest streak in Europe's top five leagues. Although Bayern Munich, which recently won the Bundesliga for the eighth straight time, isnt far behind.

The longest top-flight streak anywhere in Europe was 14 set by Latvian club Skonto from 1991-2004 and Lincoln of Gibraltar from 2003-16.

"It is the most beautiful success, even the most difficult because we wanted it and suffered," said defender Leonardo Bonucci.

"We started on a new path with a lot of scepticism around us, we gave everything, despite some slip-ups.

"It was a complicated year for everyone in the world, it was difficult to return after so many months not playing."

SARRIBALL

The one major criticism surrounding Juventuss previous eight titles was that the team wasn't pretty to watch.

The first three titles won under Antonio Conte and then the next five under Massimiliano Allegri involved teams characterized for their suffocating defense and timely counterattacks.

First-year coach Sarri was expected to install his eye-opening system of swift passing and offensive wizardry — a system he honed to near-perfection at Napoli before overcoming doubters to direct Chelsea to the Europa League title last season.

But with individual stars like Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain able to decide matches on their own, the consensus is that Sarriball hasn't quite been fully implemented in Turin yet.

If Sarri can get his preferred midfielder Jorginho to leave Chelsea and join him at Juventus next season, however, the coach could make more of an impact.

In the meantime, Sarri can enjoy his first major title in Italy and his only trophy in his home country since guiding Sansovino to the Serie D Italian Cup championship in 2003.

Sarris first two chances at a title this season were lost to Lazio in the Italian Super Cup in December, then to Napoli in the Italian Cup final last month.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT

So dominant in Serie A, Juventus bigger goal at this point is to win the Champions League.

The Bianconeri host Lyon in the delayed round-of-16 second leg on Aug. 7 needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from February. If Juventus can do that, it will advance to the final eight in Lisbon.

