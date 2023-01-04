Cristiano Ronaldo Now Has His Worst FIFA Rating in 12 Years after Al-Nassr Move

Cristiano Ronaldo might have become the highest–paid athlete ever with the £173 million Al-Nassr deal but the latest transfer move has not helped the Portuguese footballer much in terms of his FIFA 23 rating. Ronaldo’s FIFA 23 rating, following his move to Saudi Arabia, has been slashed to its lowest in 12 years. A report published by Sport Bible claims that the former Real Madrid striker’s updated FIFA 23 rating is currently 88.

Previously, Ronaldo’s ratings used to reach 98 and 99 but his base rating in FIFA 23 was 90. However, EA Sports have now decided to downgrade Ronaldo’s rating. His brand new Al-Nassr card will still remain to be a gold one. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s dribbling score came down from 84 to 81. Ronaldo’s stamina rating also dropped from 74 to 70. His overall rating has now dropped below 90 for the first time since FIFA 11. However, his updated rating will only reflect in the career mode. Ronaldo had recorded his worst FIFA rating in 2007. He had received a rating of 87 back then.

Ronaldo was unveiled as a Al-Nassr player in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

“I feel so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe, my work is done. I won everything and now this is a new challenge. I’m grateful Al Nassr have given me this opportunity, not only for the football but for the young generation and the female generation. For me, this is a challenge but I feel very happy and very proud. I had many opportunities in Europe, in Brazil, in Australia, in the US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to this club,” Ronaldo said during a press conference ahead of his official presentation on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old joined Al-Nassr as a free agent following his fallout with Manchester United. Ronaldo had lashed out at his former club Manchester United during an explosive interview. And the consequence was not surprising. The Manchester United club officials decided to terminate Ronaldo’s contract. He eventually left the Premier League outfit ahead of his FIFA World Cup 2022 opening fixture.

Read all the Latest Sports News here