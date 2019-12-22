Cristiano Ronaldo on the Moon? Juventus Share Funny Fan-made Memes After Sensational Header Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo's gravity-defying header in Juventus' 2-1 win over Sampdoria not only took the Italian side over the finish line and the top of the Serie A 2019-20 table but has broken the internet as well.

In the midweek fixture for Juventus, Ronaldo scored his 10th league goal of the season and one that has become a hit in the meme world on social media.

Ronaldo hung in the air for 1.5 seconds before he connected with the Alex Sandro cross to head in the ball and score the winner for Juventus. So high was Ronaldo's leap that Sampdoria defender Nicola Murru could only reach the forward's back despite rising himself.

Ronaldo was an amazing 8 feet 5 inch (2.56 metres) off the ground when he made contact with the header. WATCH VIDEO

Fans could not believe the quality of the header Ronaldo produced at 34 years of age and Juventus' official social media handle jumped into the fanfare as well.

Juventus asked the fans to photoshop Ronaldo's image of scoring the header and share with them.

The club then shared a few of those images on their social media handle and let one and all have a laugh at the creativity the fans came up with.

While an image showed Ronaldo at the moon, another showed the Portuguese heading the ball at the same level as a flying aeroplane. Ronaldo was even shown near a lauched rocket in one of the photos.

Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri was amazed by Ronaldo's header and said, "Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA, he was up in the air for an hour and a half."

"I'm really happy with the result... It was a really good goal also because it was the one that won the three points," said Ronaldo, who earlier in the season was off-form amid injury concerns. "Like I said before I'd had pain in my knee for around a month, but now I'm OK and now I want to help Juventus win trophies."

