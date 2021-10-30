Cristiano Ronaldo Pips Lionel Messi to Another Record

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the greats of the game who consistently set new records on or off the field. While the generational rivals are settling in their new (old) clubs, the Portuguese talisman has already earned another record against his Argentinian counterpart. However, this is one on social media.

On Thursday, the Portugal and Manchester United talisman announced that he and his partner Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins. Ronaldo announced to his 361 million Instagram followers that he and his partner are expecting twins and that post garnered more than 26 million likes in under 24 hours, on the photo-video sharing platform, setting another record in his already envious sporting career.

The star striker posted a couple of cute images on Instagram – the first shows himself and his partner Rodriguez holding up the ultrasound scans of their twins, where he wrote, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love. We can’t wait to meet you.” The other photo shows him in a swimming pool with his four children.

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

With the news of the twins, Ronaldo will become the father of six children. The Portuguese star’s first born named Cristiano Jr. (11), twins Eva and Mateo aged four. Ronaldo and Rodriguez have a three-year-old daughter named Alana Martina.

The 36-year-old’s latest post helped him overtake his contemporary’s earlier record of most-liked Instagram post ever by an athlete. Messi had earlier set the record of 22.1 million ‘likes’ to his post when he officially joined French club Paris Saint-Germain F.C. The photos showed Messi, with wife Antonella and their three kids on the Parc des Princes turf. The other photos in that set include the former Barcelona star completing his fitness tests and greeting fans.

See it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Interestingly, Messi overtook his closest rival to become the surge ahead in the Instagram ‘likes’ battle by an athlete at that time, beating the 19.8 million record previously held by Ronaldo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.