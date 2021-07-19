Cristiano Ronaldo Poses Alongside His New Rolls Royce, Keeps Everyone Guessing with a Cryptic Social Media Post

Cristiano Ronaldo has been taking some time off since Portugal’s last-16 departure against Belgium in the European Championship. While the talismanic striker and the national side couldn’t defend their title, however, he was awarded the Golden Boot as he was the top scorer in the tournament with five goals and a solo assist in just four outings. The 36-year-old upped the celebration of his latest award by posting a picture of himself beside his new ride.

Ronaldo’s penchant for fast cars is quite popular, the Portuguese star owned a number of luxury vehicles, sportscars, supercars, and even hypercars, over the years. However, on Sunday, he showed off his latest acquisition – a brand new Rolls Royce, to his 315 million followers on Instagram. Posing next to his new ride, the legendary striker wrote ‘Decision day’ in the caption, which quickly earned more than 11 million likes on the photo-video sharing platform. But his latest social media offering with a cryptic message has also sparked speculation about his exit from Serie A club Juventus.

Check out Ronaldo’s new ride here:

For the time being, Ronaldo’s future remains in doubt after a frustrating campaign with Juventus, who failed to bag the Serie A title for the first time in 10 years and were also knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Portuguese professional sports club Porto.

The star is yet to commit his future to the Bianconeri, whom he joined three years ago after a stint with Real Madrid and has one year left on his contract. However, Ronaldo has made his intentions clear about his next move yet.

Meanwhile, Juventus, like many European clubs are contending with financial constraints due to the pandemic and the Serie A franchise may struggle to find the money to hand the Portuguese star a new deal. Ronaldo’s current contract with them is reportedly worth a whopping GBP 3.8 million per month.

According to reports, Ronaldo has been linked to make his return to either two his former clubs, Real Madrid and Manchester United. There are rumours that suggest he could even move to French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

But the star player himself has kept everyone guessing and maintained that football was synonymous with uncertainty and nothing can be said about transfers.

