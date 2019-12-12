Take the pledge to vote

Cristiano Ronaldo Rages on Pitch Invaders After Scoring in Juventus' Champions League Win

UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo pushed a fan away as two pitch invaders came to him after Juventus' 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
Paris: Cristiano Ronaldo was confronted by two pitch invaders, including one seeking a selfie, after his goal helped Juventus defeat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Firstly, the Portuguese star was warmly hugged in the middle of the pitch by a fan wearing a Juve shirt and hat.

Just moments later, a second supporter, dressed all in black, sprinted across the BayArena pitch to snap a selfie.

An angry Ronaldo pushed the fan away before security staff intervened.

"I feel good, the annoyance I felt has passed and the team is in good shape," said Ronaldo who appeared to hurt his shoulder in the incident.

"Today we played a good second half. We are all growing and even I personally felt better today, more confident and I hope to continue like this."

Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season for Juve who were already sure of top spot in Group D and a spot in the last 16.

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain's injury-time clincher for the Italian giants.

