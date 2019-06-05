Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit in US 'Not Dropped': Lawyer
The rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo has not been dropped said the lawyer of the alleged victim.
Cristiano Ronaldo had denied the accusations. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Los Angeles: A rape lawsuit filed in the United States against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has not been dropped, the plaintiff's lawyer said Wednesday, dismissing a report to the contrary.
"The charges were not dropped," said Larissa Drohobyczer, attorney for alleged victim, who claims she was sexually assaulted by the Portuguese football star in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.
A Bloomberg report that the case had been dropped stemmed from the filing of a notice of voluntary dismissal last month in Nevada state court in Las Vegas.
"The state case was dismissed by us because we filed the identical claims in federal court due to federal court's rules on serving foreigners," Drohobyczer told AFP.
"We basically just switched venues but the claims remain."
Ronaldo, 34, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, has strongly denied the accusations against him.
Mayorga, 35, said last year that while she had agreed to a financial settlement with Ronaldo shortly after the alleged incident, her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process.
Following her renewed accusations, Las Vegas police reopened an investigation.
Ronaldo is one of the biggest stars of world football and is a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emilia Clarke is Hoping Game of Thrones Showrunners Give Her a Dragon Egg
- Freeing Petrol Pump Licensing Can Help Grow Competition in Fuel Retailing: ICRA
- Salman Khan Slaps Security Guard while Interacting with Fans, See Video
- Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
- India vs South Africa: Five Key Battles That Will Define India's World Cup Opener
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s