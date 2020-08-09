Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Juventus' Champions League Exit and Maurizio Sarri Sacking

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share his thought on the coronavirus-hit season that concluded for Juventus after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

The Serie A champions lost to Lyon in the Champions League last 16 and shortly after Maurizio Sarri was sacked from the position as their coach.

Hours after Juventus sacked Sarri - and less than 24 hours after Juve's Champions League exit - Ronaldo posted the following message on Instagram.

"The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it's time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve."

"A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world.

"Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year.

"But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations.

"May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. See you soon!"

Ronaldo has so far won two Serie A titles with Juventus and scored an 52 goals in 64 league appearances.

He and his Juve teammates will be managed by Andrea Pirlo, who was announced as the new head coach of the Serie A champions Juventus.

"Andrea Pirlo today signed a two-year contract until 30 June 2022," said Juventus in their statement.

The decision also comes just nine days after Pirlo was announced as the coach of the side's under 23 squad. This will be the first managerial job for Pirlo, who retired from football in November 2017.

Juventus was the last club Pirlo played for in Italy after a highly successful 10 years at AC Milan. He won two Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two Serie A titles, a FIFA Club World Cup, a Supercoppa Italiana, and a Coppa Italia before joining Juve on a free transfer in 2011.

With the Turin giants, Pirlo won four more consecutive Serie A titles alongwith two Supercoppa Italiana titles, and a Coppa Italia. His final game for Juventus and in Europe was a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League final.