Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With 'Outside Forces' Tweet After Reports Claim he Threatened to Quit World Cup

Things aren’t going Cristiano Ronaldo’s ways in the past couple of months. After an explosive interview resulted in the termination of his contract with Manchester United, Ronaldo hopes to answer his critics at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar but so far, the ageing superstar has appeared a pale shadow of his old self, scoring just once in four appearances - that too by converting a spot kick.

And then there were reports of his reaction upon being substituted by his Portugal coach Fernando Santos during a 1-1 draw with South Korea in what was their final group match.

And then in their last-16 clash with Switzerland, Ronaldo, the all-time leading goal-scorer at the international level, didn’t start and came on as a late substitute as Portugal won 6-1. Later reports emerged that the 37-year-old allegedly threatened to leave the team midway through the world cup, a claim which Portugal federation denied.

Now, Ronaldo has reacted to the rumours with a tweet taking a shot at ‘outside forces’ trying to break the unity in Portuguese side.

“A group too close to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Strength, Portugal!" Ronaldo wrote.

Um grupo demasiado unido para ser quebrado por forças externas. Uma nação demasiado corajosa para se deixar atemorizar perante qualquer adversário. Uma equipa no verdadeiro sentido da palavra, que vai lutar pelo sonho até ao fim! Acreditem connosco! Força, Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUeENXSB5F— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 8, 2022

Portugal’s Football Federation (FPF) had praised Ronaldo while rejecting the reports. “The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team at any stage in Qatar," it said.

“The level of commitment of Portugal’s most capped international player was once again demonstrated … in the victory against Switzerland," it added.

Portugal will next face Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

