Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses to Join Training With Substitutes, Opts for Gym Session: Reports

A new controversy has circled in Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal camp as Marca reported that he did not train with the substitutes on Wednesday (December 7). He rather joined the starters for a gym session, according to a report quoted by the Daily Mail.

This controversy has come up after certain incidents of the Portugal captain causing stir in Qatar. Earlier in the tournament, he responded to a substitution against South Korea by showing his displeasure and angering his coach. After which he was not seen in the playing XI against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Though, the coach said that it was a ‘strategic’ decision but Ronaldo was seen walking off the field alone at Lusail Stadium, leaving the rest of the Portugal team to celebrate getting through to the quarterfinals.

In the match against the Swiss, Ronaldo was not only dropped from the starting lineup, but was also replaced by the 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, who scored a remarkable hat trick on his debut.

It is now a dilemma for Portugal coach Santos on who to pick and not to as Ronaldo has been the match-winner for the team from quite a long and Ramos showcased his skills as well. Santos, however said that he’d continue to select players according to the strengths and weaknesses of the team’s opponent and the decision will only be in the best interests of his team.

On the other side, Ronaldo has been making headlines from quite some time as he first gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan - putting allegations on his club Manchester United’s former players and also blaming the manager Erik Ten Hag. Following which, the club released an official statement, terminating the contract with him. Soon after, reports emerged that he will be joining Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr but then Ronaldo himself denied the news.

Currently, he is in Qatar with team which will be up against Morocco on December 10. At the start of the tournament, Ronaldo had broken a record — becoming the first male player to score at five different World Cups and will be hoping to showcase his talents in the upcoming games as well.

