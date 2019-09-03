Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses to Wear Serie A Badge Given to Him For Winning Best Player Award

Ronaldo rejected the Serie A honour to avoid being seen as above his peers in the Juventus squad, according to reports.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses to Wear Serie A Badge Given to Him For Winning Best Player Award
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid the utmost respect to his teammates by opting not to wear Serie A’s ‘Best Player’ badge, which the Portuguese received for his superlative performances last season.

The Juventus star was adjudged Serie A’s best player after helping the Turin side retain their league title.

According to media reports, Ronaldo rejected the Serie A honour to avoid being seen as above his peers in the Juventus squad. Serie A has given special badges to the winners of the end of the season awards following the 2018/19 campaign.

Apart from Ronaldo, the other winners were Samir Handanovic (best goalkeeper), Nicolo Zaniolo (best youngster), Kalidou Koulibaly (best defender), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (best midfielder) and Fabio Quagliarella (best forward).

While all the other players who were honoured by Serie A decided to flaunt their badges, Ronaldo chose not to wear his. The Portuguese superstar was nominated for the UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year award as well but lost out to Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk. He has also been nominated by FIFA for its The Best awards.

It has been a perfect start again for Juventus this season as it has played two matches and won both of them. Juventus won 4-3 against Napoli in a thrilling tie. Ronaldo was also on the scoresheet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram