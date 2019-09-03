Cristiano Ronaldo Refuses to Wear Serie A Badge Given to Him For Winning Best Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid the utmost respect to his teammates by opting not to wear Serie A’s ‘Best Player’ badge, which the Portuguese received for his superlative performances last season.

The Juventus star was adjudged Serie A’s best player after helping the Turin side retain their league title.

According to media reports, Ronaldo rejected the Serie A honour to avoid being seen as above his peers in the Juventus squad. Serie A has given special badges to the winners of the end of the season awards following the 2018/19 campaign.

Apart from Ronaldo, the other winners were Samir Handanovic (best goalkeeper), Nicolo Zaniolo (best youngster), Kalidou Koulibaly (best defender), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (best midfielder) and Fabio Quagliarella (best forward).

While all the other players who were honoured by Serie A decided to flaunt their badges, Ronaldo chose not to wear his. The Portuguese superstar was nominated for the UEFA’s Men’s Player of the Year award as well but lost out to Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk. He has also been nominated by FIFA for its The Best awards.

It has been a perfect start again for Juventus this season as it has played two matches and won both of them. Juventus won 4-3 against Napoli in a thrilling tie. Ronaldo was also on the scoresheet.

