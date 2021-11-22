Cristiano Ronaldo Remembers Time with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Wishes Him Best for Future

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a word on his time with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian was sacked as the coach of Manchester United following a string of bad results. Solskjaer’s last United match in charge was the team’s embarrassing 4-1 loss to Watford, a match where they were completely dominated and captain Harry Maguire was sent off. The sacking had been on the cards for quite some time now but the Watford loss was the final nail in the coffin.

As Solskjaer bid an emotional goodbye to the club, forward Ronaldo had words of praise for the Norwegian as wished him luck for his future endeavours.

“He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!" he wrote on Twitter.

He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.Good luck, my friend!You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/pdm7RXr2RX — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2021

Solskjaer, after the sacking, gave an emotional interview to United, where he said that he hoped to have left the club in a better state than what he inherited.

“This club means everything to me and together we’re a good match, but unfortunately I couldn’t get the results we needed and it’s time for me to step aside," Solskjaer said in an interview with United’s in-house media.

“You know what this club means to me and what I wanted to achieve here. For the club, for the fans, for the players, for the staff. I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies.

“I want to thank the board and the owners for giving me the opportunity because it’s not for everyone and I’ve had the opportunity. I’m so honoured and privileged to have been trusted to take the club forward, and I really hope that I leave it in a better state than when I came.

“I think there is potential in this club. We all love the club, and we all want to see it continue," he added.

Wayne Rooney, on the other hand, came out and said that the players need to do more on the pitch and take responsibility of Solskjaer’s sacking.

“I was so disappointed watching that (United) game yesterday because, as a manager, you can set a team up and work on shape and how you want the team to play, but there’s no excuse for some of those performances from some players.

“To see players waving their arms around and giving the ball away but blaming other people was not acceptable," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.