Cristiano Ronaldo Reports Back for Juventus Practice After 10-week Absence

Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus' training center after a 10-week absence.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner showed up for medical tests with the Serie A leaders.

Ronaldo observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal.

ALSO READ | Compilation by a Fan of Cristiano Ronaldo's Greatest Assists Proves Who is GOAT

Ronaldo has not been alongside his teammates since helping Juventus to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on March 8. He flew to his home island of Madeira, Portugal, after that.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Drops Pregnancy Hint? Check Out Her Post

Serie A was suspended a day later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The league is hoping to resume playing on June 13.

If the season resumes, Juventus will need Ronaldo in top form if they are to secure their ninth successive Serie A crown. The 'Old Lady' have accumulated 63 points in 26 matches so far and are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

Lazio are just one point behind the league leaders with 62 points in as many games while Inter complete the top-3 with 54 points, having played one game less.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has, meanwhile, confirmed that all its competitions, including Serie A, have been further suspended until June 14.

(With inputs from Agencies)