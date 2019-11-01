Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals 2 Clubs He May Join Once He Leaves Juventus After 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports, has identified two clubs he is considering to join after his contract with Juventus ends after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals 2 Clubs He May Join Once He Leaves Juventus After 2022 FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid to join Juventus last year, will be playing for the club till the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo has shortlisted two sides that he would join after his contract ends with Juventus. The Portuguese is either expected to make a return to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.

There is a thin possibility of Ronaldo joining Manchester United in the near future as the Red Devils are on the path of getting back to their best, suggests a report in the Fox Sports Asia.

Ronaldo believes that Manchester United will revive and make a comeback among the best by 2022, which would be a suitable time for the Portuguese star to make a return to the club. If Manchester United fails to make a comeback to the Champions League by 2022, then Ronaldo will opt for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in 2018 in a deal that is expected to be around 100 million euros.

For now, Cristiano Ronaldo fans will just have to wait to see which club he will play for after his contract with Juventus runs out.

