Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals the Difference Between Him and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo once again showed his pride in having ruled the UEFA Champions League for years as he pin-pointed the difference between him and his great rival Lionel Messi through the lens of Europe's premier club competition.

"The difference with Messi is that I played for several clubs and won the Champions League with different clubs," in an interview with DAZN for a documentary.

"I was top scorer in the Champions League six seasons in a row. There aren't many players who won five Champions League trophies, so this is why I feel that I can identity myself with this tournament."

Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United. He lifted his fifth Champions League trophy because making a move to Juventus last season.

Messi, on the other hand, has four Champions League titles to his name, all with Barcelona, where he has spent his entire career.

Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top goalscorer, having scored 126 goals in 162 appearances. 65 of his goals have come in the knockout stage of the competition.

Messi, two years younger than the 34-year-old Ronaldo, has found the back of the net 112 times in 135 appearance, with 46 goals coming in knockout phase.

Ronaldo had words of praise for Messi as well as he called him an "excellent player" and said he will be remembered for more than just the five Ballon d'Ors.

"(Messi) will be remembered not just for his Ballon d'Or wins, but also for having improved - like me - year after year," Ronaldo said.

"I wake up every morning with the idea in my head of training with the objective of achieving something more, not just to earn money. Thank God, I don't lack money, so what I want to earn is a place in the history of football."

