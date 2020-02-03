Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him

Cristiano Ronaldo showed no effects on any sort of mind games that Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski tried to play ahead of Juventus vs Fiorentina in Serie A and instead scored two penalties against him on Sunday to score for a ninth consecutive game in the league.

Ahead of the clash on Sunday, Dragowski claimed that he had studied Ronaldo's penalty-taking methods very closely and he knew where the Juventus striker would shoot them.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Dragowski made the comment of having studied the Portugese striker well enough to have known where he shoots penalties. "I studied Cristiano Ronaldo, I know how he shoots," he said, adding that he was not going to tell how because chances are Ronaldo will "read this and change it".

Ironically, Fiorentina ended up conceding two penalties and both times, Ronaldo stepped up and scored from both to quash those mind games of Dragowski. Juventus, eventually, won the match 3-0, retaining their top spot in the Serie A points table.

Twitter did not forget Dragowski's comments and after Ronaldo's penalty-brace, the Polish keeper was heavily trolled on the social media platform.

Fiorentina's goalkeeper Dragowski before the match against Juventus: "I studied Ronaldo and know how he shoots penalties. I won't tell you how, because he might read this and change it."Today: Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties against Dragowski ???????? — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 2, 2020

Your mind games don't work on someone like Ronaldo, Dragowski — FR (@Juve101101) February 2, 2020

The way that keeper died to the right with speed ehn ?? ?? ?? — davitron bloom (@davebloom9) February 2, 2020

I thought the goalkeeper knows how he shoots ???? — Kreexyfeelin (@mynameiskreex) February 2, 2020

Ronaldo scored his 50th goal for Juventus on Sunday, having maintained a good form since the start of the year 2020. The 34-year-old has now scored for nine straight Serie A matches and completed his 19th goal this season against Fiorentina.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.