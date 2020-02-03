Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him

Fiorentina goalkeeper tried to play mind games with Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Juventus vs Fiorentina but the Portuguese ruined them with his on-field show.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 3, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Bartlomiej Dragowski. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo showed no effects on any sort of mind games that Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski tried to play ahead of Juventus vs Fiorentina in Serie A and instead scored two penalties against him on Sunday to score for a ninth consecutive game in the league.

Ahead of the clash on Sunday, Dragowski claimed that he had studied Ronaldo's penalty-taking methods very closely and he knew where the Juventus striker would shoot them.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Dragowski made the comment of having studied the Portugese striker well enough to have known where he shoots penalties. "I studied Cristiano Ronaldo, I know how he shoots," he said, adding that he was not going to tell how because chances are Ronaldo will "read this and change it".

Ironically, Fiorentina ended up conceding two penalties and both times, Ronaldo stepped up and scored from both to quash those mind games of Dragowski. Juventus, eventually, won the match 3-0, retaining their top spot in the Serie A points table.

Twitter did not forget Dragowski's comments and after Ronaldo's penalty-brace, the Polish keeper was heavily trolled on the social media platform.

Ronaldo scored his 50th goal for Juventus on Sunday, having maintained a good form since the start of the year 2020. The 34-year-old has now scored for nine straight Serie A matches and completed his 19th goal this season against Fiorentina.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram