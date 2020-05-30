FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes in Solskjaer's Manchester United Six-a-side Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Ryan Giggs (R) and Paul Scholes. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Ryan Giggs (R) and Paul Scholes. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Jaap Stam, Roy Keane and Edwin Van der Saar in the Manchester United six-a-side team. He kept himself on the bench.

  • IANS London
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
Share this:

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pretty clear on what a six-a-side squad consisting of the club legends he played with would look like. Solskjaer may currently be tasked with the unenviable job of rebuilding United as they have failed to mount a serious title challenge in seven years but he also spent 11 years at Old Trafford when the club dominated English and European football.

Talking to United's official YouTube channel, Solskjaer picked Edwin Van Der Saar ahead of Peter Schmeichel as goalkeeper of the squad. Both are considered two of the greatest goalkeepers of all time to play in the Premier League and helped United to Champions League wins.

He then chose midfield magicians Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, both of whom spent their entire careers playing for United after graduating from the club's youth system as part of the famous Class of 92 alongwith David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt.

For defensive bite, Solskjaer chose centre back Jaap Stam and former United captain Roy Keane. "I'd have to have Jaap at the back. Giggsy would play with his skills. Cristiano, me, Keano and Scholsey. How many is that?"

Solskjaer considered the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Ruud Van Nistlerooy in the attackers' role. All three had decorated careers playing for United but in the end decided that it is hard to give anyone a nod ahead of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

He decided that he would find a place in the team on the bench. He had made his name in United as a super-sub during his playing days.

"I'd definitely be in it," Solskjaer said. "If it's a six-a-side, small pitch, loads of finishing chances, no problem, I'll be in scoring goals.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading