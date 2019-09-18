Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is determined to win more Ballon d’Or awards than his main rival Lionel Messi as he strives to prove that he is the greatest player of all time.

The Portuguese superstar has won the trophy for the world's best player five times, the same number as Messi, but he is not satisfied and said he wants to finish with at least one more trophy than the Argentine.

"I would love [more], and I think I deserve it," the Juventus forward told ITV's Piers Morgan in an intreview.

The 34-year-old said, "Messi's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him," hinting that retirement is not in his plans anytime soon.

Ronaldo agreed that Messi is the best player he has played against, but said he hopes to be remembered as one of the best - if not the best - footballers the game has ever seen.

He said he considers himself the best and it does not matter if some fans think otherwise. "I'm sure I'm in the history of football for what I have done and what I'm continuing to do, but one of the best players in history," the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star said.

"For me, the number one in history, but for some fans, if the number one is another one and I'm second, it doesn't matter. I know I'm in the history of football as one of the greatest ever," he added.

Ronaldo reiterated that he shares a good relationship with Messi, but the two are not friends. He had even said he would invite Messsi to dinner when the two sat together at the UEFA best player awards last month.

"My relationship with him is, we are not friends, but we have shared this stage for 15 years. I have a good relationship with him and I know that he has pushed me to be a better player and I have pushed him to be a better player as well," Ronaldo said.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has five Champions League successes to his name and has led Portugal to Euro 2016 and Nations League glory. He has also got 145 individual records, including Europe's all-time top international goalscorer and the most goals scored in the UEFA Champions League.

