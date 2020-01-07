Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals in the second half, taking his tally to eight goals in his last five Serie A games.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 7, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Maiden Serie A Hat-trick for Juventus, 56th Overall | Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo started 2020 on the right foot posting his 56th career hat-trick for club and country to lead Juventus over Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A.

While scoring three goals in a match is nothing new for the Portuguese superstar, however the triple against Cagliari on Monday was his first in Serie A since joining Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018. Ronaldo has 13 league goals as the season approaches the mid-point.

I'm happy with this first (league) hat-trick. But the important thing is the team, which played very well," said Ronaldo after the match.

"We had to win today and put pressure on Inter."

With 45 points from 18 matches, Juventus are at the second-place whereas Inter Milan, who defeated Napoli 3-1, are at the top spot. Cagliari, with 29 points, occupy the sixth spot in the league table.

After ending 2019 on a down note with a loss to Lazio in the Italian Super Cup, the Bianconeri were held scoreless by Cagliari until the 49th minute, when Ronaldo extended his Serie A goal streak to five matches.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute and completed the triple in the 82nd with an assist from Douglas Costa.

Late substitute Gonzalo Higuain scored between Ronaldo's second and third goals.

(With inputs from Agencies)





