Cristiano Ronaldo Searching For 'Edna' Who Helped Him When He Begged For a Burger

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global football icon who is known for his flashy persona and his flashier public life. Cars, Jets and all that money can buy - in short, the life a footballing god.

Contrary to his public image, Ronaldo in an interview with Piers Morgan for ITV revealed that he used to beg for burgers when he just a kid at Sporting Lisbon in Portugal. His humble beginnings in Madeira, a far cry from the reality of his current stardom.

"We were a little hungry. We had a McDonald's next to the stadium, we knocked on the door and asked have you got any burgers," Ronaldo said.

During the interview, Ronaldo expressed that he wanted to find 'Edna" and two other girls and his wish to invite them for a dinner with him in Lisbon or Turin.

"There was always Edna and two other girls. I never found them again.

"I asked people in Portugal, they closed the McDonalds, but if this interview can help find them, I would be so happy.

"I want to invite them to Turin or Lisbon to come to have dinner with me because I want to give something back."

And as fate would have it, Morgan took to Twitter to announce that they may soon be reunited.

Morgan tweeted on Wednesday: "UPDATE: We may have found Edna..."

UPDATE: We may have found Edna... https://t.co/7VC5Tj9lv6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 18, 2019

During the interview, Ronaldo broke down in tears when he was shown a video of his father praising him and even picked between having sex with his girlfriend or scoring his best-ever goal.

