Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Sign 200 Million-a-year Deal with Saudi Arabia's Al- Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly signed a €500 million (£432m) contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, after parting by mutual consent from Manchester United.

Accrording to a report in Spanish news outlet Marca, Ronaldo will get €200 million per year for a contract till 2025 of he decides to sign with Al-Nassr, the Saudi club based in the capital city of Riyadh.

Ronaldo has also been linked with Bayern Munich, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner signing with the German champions on a free.

Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn, though, dismissed the rumours and ruled out a move for the Portuguese star.

“I can rule out a move for Ronaldo. We’ve considered it, we all love Ronaldo but strategy is different. We have a clear idea, philosophy of how our squad should be put together," Kahn told Sky Sports.

Ronaldo is currently leading Portugal at the FIFA World Cup and became the first man to score in five World Cups.

He had ahd also ‘claimed to have scored’ a goal, which eventually turned out to be his compatriot and former Manchester United teammate, Bruno Fernandes’s.

Earlier this season, he had registered the 700th club goal of his career. Not bad for a 37-year-old, who doesn’t know where he will be playing beyond Qatar after having his Manchester United contract terminated in the wake of his incendiary interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Ronaldo doesn’t appear to have a new team lined up, his performances at the World Cup might just convince potential employers to take the plunge on him, even though he may be past his prime but remains one of football’s most lethal finishers on his day.

Speaking before the announcement that he had left United by mutual consent, Ronaldo was adamant that club matters would not impact his displays for Portugal at the World Cup.

Ronaldo did not train with his Portugal team-mates on Wednesday ahead of their final World Cup group game against South Korea.

The Portuguese striker, 37, was doing “specific recovery work" according to a source from the Portuguese football federation.

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in their second match to qualify for the last 16, with Ronaldo appearing to claim a goal but he did not touch the ball and it was awarded to team-mate Bruno Fernandes.

A point against South Korea on Friday would be enough to guarantee them top spot, while they could also lose and stay first if Ghana drop points or win but don’t make up a three-goal deficit.

