Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Ever Goal

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview with Piers Morgan revealed that having sex with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is better than the best goal he has scored in his career.

The 34-year-old said that the overhead goal he scored for Real Madrid, against his current employers, Juventus back in April 2018 is his favourite strike ever. However, he said that the joy of the strike is nothing compared to having sex with Georgina.

Notably, back in 2018, Ronaldo had connected beautifully with a cross from Dani Carvajal during the Champions League to help his team reach the semi-finals.

However, despite admitting to Morgan that it was his most treasured goal, Ronaldo insisted it still did not compare to his experience between the sheets with his 25-year-old girlfriend.

During the course of the interview, Ronaldo laughed at the question before replying, "No, not [when compared] with my Geo, no!."

Speaking about the goal, Ronaldo revealed that he had been trying to score it for several years before finally scoring "a bicycle". He revealed he had scored 700 odd goals before that particular attempt.

Months later Ronaldo's nine-year spell at Madrid came to an end, with him joining Juventus. He further revealed that the reception he got for his bicycle kick from fans in Turin played a major part in helping him join Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar has been dating Georgina since 2016 and has a daughter, Alana Martina, with her. The couple also raises Ronaldo's three other children together.

