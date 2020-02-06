Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Photos from 35th Birthday Celebration

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo turned 35 on February 5 (Wednesday) and wishes poured on him from all across the globe.

Even as Ronaldo started his journey on the other side of 30, he shows no signs of slowing down. After the weekend match of Serie A against Fiorentina, Ronaldo also created a record of scoring in nine straight matches. He netted two goals in Juventus' 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

Starting from his present club Juventus, former and present teammates and well-wishers took to social media to wish CR7 happy birthday.

Happy birthday champ! @Cristiano Wish you and your family all the best. Keep rocking ???? Can’t wait to see our new project for @daznglobal pic.twitter.com/0Cjn9pcPjb — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) February 5, 2020

The football superstar spent the day with his near ones. Ronaldo took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his eldest son, Ronaldo Jr. and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The trio can be seen sitting in front of a cake, or a three-part cake, in the shape of the letters and number, CR7.

The megastar wrote: "It's time to celebrate my birthday". He also thanked his beloved for an "amazing surprise" gift.

Cristiano, recently, became the first person to cross the landmark of getting 200 million Instagram followers. Now, for his 2,760 posts, the style icon has 201 million followers.

According to Georgina's Instagram account, a black luxury car was gifted to the football player.

Ronaldo can be seen outside a restaurant pleasantly surprised at seeing a big car wrapped with a huge red ribbon, and friends and close ones coming in to congratulate him.

