Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Emotional Message on Son's 10th Birthday

Football great Cristiano Ronaldo has a reason to celebrate. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) marked his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's 10th birthday and the Juventus striker has been making sure that he manages to pass on the love.

The Portuguese star posted a birthday wish for his son, accompanied with a sweet selfie of the two. The picture featured Ronaldo donning his latest hairstyle of ruffled hair while Junior can be seen sporting several micro braids.

Nem quero acreditar que o meu menino já tem 10 anos! Como o tempo passou... e desde sempre foste motivo de orgulho do pai que tanto te ama.

Muitos Parabéns, Filhote! Um dia Feliz! Amo-te muito! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Jq2jVB60zd — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 17, 2020

He wrote the caption in Portuguese, which meant, "I can't even believe that my boy is 10 years old! How time has passed ... and you have always been proud of the father who loves you so much. Congratulations, Puppy! A happy day! I love you so much!"

This sweet message came after Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s grandmother Dolores Aveiro had shared an emotional video montage of her pictures with her grandson. The proud granny also included a long caption along with it. The tune of Happy Birthday to you played in the background of the video.

She wrote on Instagram, "Only God knows the extra strength that my grandson brings me. God only knows why he came into my life. Every day I find signs that he was destined for us even before he was born. Ten years have passed since the first time I held you. Still with a weak cry and almost closed eyes, you nestled in my lap and gave a new meaning to my life. At that moment I felt a love that I will never be able to explain".

She concluded the post by saying, "May God grant you many years my love for your grandmother, may God allow you to always be that sweet, humble, loving boy and one of the reasons for my life ... Happy birthday, love for your grandmother's life".