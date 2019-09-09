Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Serbia Fans Why You Should Never Chant ‘Messi’ at Him

European champions Portugal managed to maintain their undefeated Euro 2020 qualifying streak by beating Serbia 4-2 in Belgrade, earning a much needed three points.

The match saw goals from William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva for the Iberian side’s win. Notably, Ronaldo netted the third goal of the evening to put his side 3-1 ahead.

And his goal was perhaps the best way to silence the Serbia supporters, who had been targeting him with chants all through the evening in the hope that it would rile him up and cause him to play badly.

The game saw home fans spend a large section of the match taunting Ronaldo with 'Messi' chants whenever he received the ball.

However, the star athlete did not react to the jibes, but seemingly did enjoy doing his famous 'Siii' celebration as he poked home Portugal's third goal in the 80th minute.

Needless to say, there were no more chants during the final 10 minutes of the game after Ronaldo’s goal.

Ronaldo has often shown that he does not get affected by the boos, and in fact, takes strength from them. And, more often than not, he ends up having the last laugh.

The victory lifted the Portuguese team to second place in the group on five points from three games. They are behind Ukraine, who have 13 wins from five matches till now.

