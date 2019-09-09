Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Serbia Fans Why You Should Never Chant ‘Messi’ at Him
The game saw home fans spend a large section of the match taunting Ronaldo with 'Messi' chants whenever he received the ball.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Portugal 4-2 win over Serbia. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
European champions Portugal managed to maintain their undefeated Euro 2020 qualifying streak by beating Serbia 4-2 in Belgrade, earning a much needed three points.
The match saw goals from William Carvalho, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva for the Iberian side’s win. Notably, Ronaldo netted the third goal of the evening to put his side 3-1 ahead.
And his goal was perhaps the best way to silence the Serbia supporters, who had been targeting him with chants all through the evening in the hope that it would rile him up and cause him to play badly.
The game saw home fans spend a large section of the match taunting Ronaldo with 'Messi' chants whenever he received the ball.
However, the star athlete did not react to the jibes, but seemingly did enjoy doing his famous 'Siii' celebration as he poked home Portugal's third goal in the 80th minute.
Needless to say, there were no more chants during the final 10 minutes of the game after Ronaldo’s goal.
Ronaldo has often shown that he does not get affected by the boos, and in fact, takes strength from them. And, more often than not, he ends up having the last laugh.
The victory lifted the Portuguese team to second place in the group on five points from three games. They are behind Ukraine, who have 13 wins from five matches till now.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The T-Rex Had A Giant Air Conditioner Built Into Its Head To Keep It Cool, Find Scientists
- Nadal’s Thrilling US Open Win Over Medvedev Invites Comparisons to Federer Classic
- Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Snapped Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence
- Raveena Tandon To Be Nani Soon, Throws Grand Baby Shower for Daughter Chhaya
- Weekly Tech Recap: JioFiber Launch, Android 10 Release, Apple iPhone Event and More