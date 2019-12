One of the highest-paid sports stars in the world, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted sporting stunning diamonds at a sports conference in Dubai on Saturday. The Portuguese footballer was seen with a rare Rolex on his writs as well as an engagement ring, estimated at £200,000, reported Daily Mail.

The report also added that Ronaldo also decked himself with a diamond band on his wedding ring finger, valued at £50,000.

Making an appearance at the 14th edition of Dubai International Sports Conference, the 34-year-old forward also wore a Rolex GMT-Master Ice costing £380,000, which is one of Rolex's most expensive watches made with 18-carat white gold and 30 Carat diamonds, the report revealed.

Mail quoted London Jeweller Dovi Fehler as estimating the yellow canary engagement ring that Ronaldo sported to be worth around £200,000.

The footballer rounded off 2019 by winning the prize for best men's player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. This is the sixth time that Ronaldo won the award since it was introduced nine years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Ronaldo posted an image with his family, saying he is honoured to receive the award once more. The footballer posted, "Honored to receive one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family. Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!"

Honored to received one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family ????Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!?? pic.twitter.com/NudtLSXa5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 29, 2019

