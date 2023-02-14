Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Sporting Rare Rolex Set

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the field. Very few footballers could match his sensational goal-scoring prowess and incredible dribbling skills. Well, it would be wrong to think that Ronaldo has mesmerised his fans only on the pitch. The 38-year-old’s mind-boggling watch collection has been no less impressive.

Ronaldo was recently spotted donning a dazzling £114,000 gold Rolex covered in rubies and sapphires. A picture of Ronaldo brandishing the spectacular watch was released by the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr FC earlier this week. An article published by The Sun claims that the watch featured the much-coveted red and blue gemstone pattern, known as the Pepsi bezel.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been filmed wearing a crazy £114,000 gold Rolex covered in rubies and sapphires. It is thought to be the Rolex GMT-Master II in yellow gold. The watch also features the luxury watchmaker’s sought-after red and blue gemstone pattern, known as the Pepsi bezel. pic.twitter.com/vqgrG23TQl— Ēñøçk Købiñä Ëssël Sãrkøbìñä (@Sarkobina) February 13, 2023

Ronaldo’s love for timepieces is known to all. The former Real Madrid striker had reportedly donned Rolex’s most expensive watch - the GMT-Master Ice- in 2020. Ronaldo had worn the 18-karat white gold watch while travelling to the Middle East for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

From the £1.6million Franck Muller, Van Cleef & Arpels timepiece with 474 white diamonds to the Hublot ‘Masterpiece’ worth at least £800,000, Cristiano Ronaldo certainly has an outstanding collection.

Coming back to on-field events, Cristiano Ronaldo recently became the highest-paid footballer in the history of the game after signing a high-profile contract with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr. The former Manchester United striker will now reportedly earn $200 million a year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner became a free agent after his contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated last year ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently scripted a sensational record during a domestic league match against Al-Wehda. The Portuguese striker scored his 500th club goal in the game. Ronaldo had scored four goals in that game to guide his side to a resounding win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has till now registered 503 goals in his club football career. He is right now only behind Pele (604), Romario (544), Josef Bican (518) and Ferenc Puskas (514) on the all-time list of highest league goalscorers.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 503 league goals have come with five different clubs. He netted 311 goals for Real Madrid. Ronaldo recorded 103 goals in two spells with Manchester United. He scored 81 goals for the Italian side Juventus in three seasons. Ronaldo has scored three goals for Sporting CP. Ronaldo has five goals under his belt for his new club Al-Nassr.

