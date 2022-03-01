Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Shower on Instagram Live, Nearly 7 Lakh People Tune In

Cristiano Ronaldo sent his fans into a frenzy after he put his body on full display on his Instagram page – with a live shower session. More than half a million people tuned in to watch the Manchester United star have a shower in his latest IG live event.

The sports megastar is no stranger to flashing his chiselled body for the cameras, however, this time millions of his fans got to see the Portuguese talisman strip down to his underwear for a not-so-private shower session.

The video, which was live for less than a minute, managed to attract close to 670,000 people in such a short span of time as a testimony to the star’s popularity. His fans got to see him get under the shower for several seconds before he signed off with a salute and a kiss to the camera, Sport Bible reported.

Several fans shared screenshots and video clips of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner having a shower and it is safe to say that Ronaldo is in pretty good shape. There’s not an ounce of fat on the 37-year-old’s body, who is known for his regimented workout sessions and post-match warm-down rituals. However, a lot of his supporters were curious to know why Ronaldo wanted to showcase himself taking a shower on video.

Watch it here:

Never would I have thought I’d be watching Cristiano Ronaldo have a shower on Instagram live half naked.pic.twitter.com/FJSLDKfVfz — Ziyad⚡️🇲🇦 (@mcfcziyad) February 28, 2022

At present, Ronaldo has the highest number of followers among any athlete on Instagram. The star striker recently notched more than 400-million followers on the Meta-owned app, a record that no other sports personality has reached so far. The 37-year-old gained more than 163 million followers over the past three months and he reportedly earns GBP 1.7 million (approx. Rs 17.26 crore) per single sponsored post.

As per a report by The Sun, Ronaldo charges the highest fee among celebrities on Instagram, as he earns an astonishing GBP 388,000 (approx. Rs 3.93 crore) per sponsored post from fake Instagram followers. The Portuguese superstar, through no fault of his own, is believed to have 92 million fake accounts among his record 400 million followers, due to the rise of bot accounts on social media, the report added.

