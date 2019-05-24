Cristiano Ronaldo To be Served 'Rape' Summons as Lawyers Finally Track Down His Italy Address

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will be receiving summons from the court to appear in person to face accusations of rape, after the alleged victim's lawyers tracked down his address in Italy.The hunt for Ronaldo's address had begun in October last year, after the US police reopened the inquiry. Ronaldo had previously refused to share his address as his lawyers tried to get the case dismissed at every opportunity in the past half year or so.According to a report in Mirror UK, official documents of the case have no mention of Ronaldo's address."Records go blank when he searches anything for Ronaldo. Property records have been blacked out," say the documents, according to the same report.The report goes onto add that the victim enlisted Italy's Central Authority to deliver the summons and complaint, and with the summons expected to reach Ronaldo in the coming weeks, once translated.According to other reports in the media, the matter came to light in September 2018 when the complainant filed a civil suit against Ronaldo, accusing the athlete of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009, then paying her $375,000 in hush money.She asked for $200,000 in damages last year and that the non-disclosure agreement, which they said she was coerced into signing by "personal reputation protection specialists hired" by Ronaldo, be voided.Ronaldo, after the reports surfaced, took to social media to deny any wrong doing and said that whatever happened between the two was mutual."I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.The latest development in the high-profile case was that police in Nevada asked Italian authorities to get DNA samples from Ronaldo, which was later corroborated by both football star's lawyers and police statements.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)