Cristiano Ronaldo to Meet Erik Ten Hag Over Future Plans With Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly flew back to the United Kingdom for talks with Manchester United over his future. According to The Athletic, Ronaldo has already landed in Manchester on Monday and is expected to hold discussions with United.

Earlier, Ronaldo had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer if he receives a suitable offer However, United had already stated publicly that Ronaldo is part of their plans for the upcoming season.

According to the report, Ronaldo is also expected to have a dialogue with head coach Erik Ten Hag.

ALSO READ: Messi, Neymar Star as Rampant PSG Thrash Gamba Osaka 6-2

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo’s tweet featuring his workout picture in United shorts took Twitter by storm. He posted the cryptic tweet as Manchester United drew 2-2 against Aston Villa in their final pre-season tour game in Australia.

Ronaldo’s future at the club is under speculation as his contract runs for one more season. He and his team are reportedly trying to find a new club, playing in the Champions League. The United is also eyeing on Ronaldo as they have been relegated to the Europa League after a wretched season.

In such a scenario, Ronaldo’s picture had created the buzz, arousing club fans’ expectations.

This, though, comes at a time when reported overtures made by Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes have been met with rejections. United, on the other hand, insist that the 37-year-old is not for sale. However, Ten Hag had already laid his plans clear on having Ronaldo for the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Harry Maguire Rejected Offer to Join Barcelona as Part of a Swap Deal: Report

“I am well informed, he also has an option (of another year),” said Ten Hag.

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead,” he added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here