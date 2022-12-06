Cristiano Ronaldo to Play for Al Nassr, Seals Deal Worth 200 Million Euros : Report

According to several reports Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two and a half year deal worth 200 million euros per season after the termination of contract with Manchester United. The news was reported by renowned Spanish outlet Marca which also stated that Ronaldo will play for Al-Nassr from January 1, 2023.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation from either Ronaldo or the club regarding the deal. But, it is true that soon after leaving Manchester United, Al Nassr had showcased it’s interest in roping the Portugal captain.

The news spread like a wildfire and one of the first ones to react on it was fast food chain KFC. They took a dig at Ronaldo, saying the Portugal forward would provide “a decent backup" to Cameroon international Vinent Aboubakar, who joined Al-Nassr in July 2021.

Decent back up to Aboubakar tbf https://t.co/2ggR9eV76K— KFC UK (@KFC_UKI) December 5, 2022

The rift between Manchester United and Ronaldo began after Portugal star gave a controversial interview to broadcaster Piers Morgan. During the interview, Ronaldo stated that he felt betrayed by the Premier League club, and also accused a few senior figures in the club for trying to force him out of Old Trafford. He further criticised the manager Erik ten Hag as well. The crack in relationship between Ronaldo and Ten Hag was quite evident as he was suspended by the manager earlier in the season after he refused to come in as a substitute during a match against Tottenham.

After the interview, Manchester United took some time to reply on the matter and then officially released a statement which mentioned the termination of contract with Ronaldo.

The statement read, “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo is currently in Qatar with his national team (Portugal) in the FIFA World Cup 2022. He will now be seen in action against Switzerland in the Round of 16 match of the tournament.

