Cristiano Ronaldo to Skip Juventus' Pre-season Tour in US
Italian champions’ newest recruit Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available for their pre-season tour to the US. The Portugal skipper, who was officially presented as a Juventus player on July 16 announced that he will begin pre-season training from the end of the month.
Cristiano Ronaldo after his unveiling at Juventus. (Twitter/Juventus FC)
Italian champions’ newest recruit Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available for their pre-season tour to the US according to reports in ESPN. The Portugal skipper, who was officially presented as a Juventus player on July 16 announced that he will begin pre-season training from the end of the month.
The Serie A club will face Ronaldo’s former employers Real Madrid at FedExField in Maryland on August 5, just after the forward begins training at his new club, but will be without their most expensive buy.
In fact, Ronaldo along with those teammates progressed beyond the first round at the World Cup will begin preparing for the new season at the club’s own training facilities in Italy.
The star forward will be joined by Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur and Douglas Costa in Turin, with World Cup finalists Mario Mandzukic, Marko Pjaca and Blaise Matuidi the last to link up with the squad prior to the new season which begins on August 19.
Ronaldo’s first game in a Juventus shirt is likely to be a traditional friendly against their youth team in Villar Perosa on August 12.
During his unveiling, Ronaldo stated that he hoped to be available for Juve's first game of the season, the fixtures for which will be announced on July 26.
Ronaldo, who was on holiday in Greece after Portugal exited the World Cup in the Round of 16, cut short his vacation to complete the transfer to Juventus, a team he has had lots of success against previously.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
