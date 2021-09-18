Cristiano Ronaldo Took a Pay Cut to be Back at Manchester United: Know How Much He Earns

The second half of 2021 was a roller-coaster ride for football fans. Two of the most legendary players that the game has ever seen decided to change clubs. While Lionel Messi left Barcelona, a club for which he has been playing for since he was 13, Cristiano Ronaldo announced his return to Manchester United. Ronaldo, a five-time recipient of the Ballon d’Or. left Juventus after three years to make a sensational comeback to Old Trafford. However, the shift came with a slight dip in Ronaldo’s earnings. Yet, despite the pay cut, he still is the highest-paid footballer in the Premier League.

Let’s take a look at how much the star player of Manchester United earns.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Ronaldo has signed a deal for 20 million Euros per year, which amounts to roughly Rs 172 crore. This means Ronaldo earns almost Rs 3.3 crore per week.

Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, reportedly settled for a reduction in the player’s salary to allow a smooth transition before the transfer window deadline. According to reports, in Juventus, Ronaldo used to earn roughly Rs 4.3 crore per week.

The pay cut does look substantial, but it does not affect the player as such. Ronaldo is believed to have a net worth of around Rs 3,684 crore. This includes the various brand endorsements. For example, Ronaldo has signed a lifetime deal with Nike that pays him an estimated annual salary of Rs147 crore.

According to the Forbes’ list of highest paid athletes in 2021, Ronaldo is placed third after Connor McGregor and Lionel Messi. Before Ronaldo joined United again, the highest-paid player of the club was the goalkeeper David de Gea.

Ronaldo made a memorable comeback in England when he scored two goals in his first game against Newcastle United. The Portuguese striker will try to end the title drought in Manchester United and bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

