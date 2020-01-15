Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Wizardry to Go Past Chris Smalling, Twitter Has a Hearty Laugh

Cristiano Ronaldo executed a trickery against former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling as Juventus took on AS Roma.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Wizardry to Go Past Chris Smalling, Twitter Has a Hearty Laugh
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The Serie A clash between Juventus and AS Roma saw a a few interesting happenings. It saw Turkish defender Merih Demiral score his debut Serie A goal for Juventus and the club rising to the top of the league rankings.

But the highlight was Cristiano Ronaldo's skill to run past Roma defender Chris Smalling. In just a second, Ronaldo whizzed past the English defender, not giving him the chance to track the ball.

In the video, Ronaldo can be seen taking the ball down with his right foot and bringing it under control with his back to Smalling.

Almost "with a sixth sense", as The Sun called it, Ronaldo then stopped the ball with his right foot and flicked it with the left before running to the touchline to deliver a cross.

Twitter had a lot of fun at Smalling's expense. One user said: "Cristiano Ronaldo just ended Chris Smalling's career", and posted a clip. The Ronaldo fan did not forget to call him G.O.A.T with an emoji in this tweet.

Most users agreed on Smalling and his "misery". One Twitter user wrote that Ronaldo was trying to prove that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was right in loaning Smalling to Roma.

The English centre-back was loaned for one year to the Italian club by Manchester United for the 2019-20 season.

Here are some other reactions to Ronaldo's exceptional skill:

