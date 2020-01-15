Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Wizardry to Go Past Chris Smalling, Twitter Has a Hearty Laugh
Cristiano Ronaldo executed a trickery against former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling as Juventus took on AS Roma.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The Serie A clash between Juventus and AS Roma saw a a few interesting happenings. It saw Turkish defender Merih Demiral score his debut Serie A goal for Juventus and the club rising to the top of the league rankings.
But the highlight was Cristiano Ronaldo's skill to run past Roma defender Chris Smalling. In just a second, Ronaldo whizzed past the English defender, not giving him the chance to track the ball.
In the video, Ronaldo can be seen taking the ball down with his right foot and bringing it under control with his back to Smalling.
Almost "with a sixth sense", as The Sun called it, Ronaldo then stopped the ball with his right foot and flicked it with the left before running to the touchline to deliver a cross.
Twitter had a lot of fun at Smalling's expense. One user said: "Cristiano Ronaldo just ended Chris Smalling's career", and posted a clip. The Ronaldo fan did not forget to call him G.O.A.T with an emoji in this tweet.
Cristiano Ronaldo just ended Chris Smalling's career. 🐐🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DFyygAUAxJ— IT'S MY BIRTHDAY :) 🎂🎉🎉 (@Cr7Fran4ever) January 12, 2020
Most users agreed on Smalling and his "misery". One Twitter user wrote that Ronaldo was trying to prove that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was right in loaning Smalling to Roma.
The English centre-back was loaned for one year to the Italian club by Manchester United for the 2019-20 season.
Here are some other reactions to Ronaldo's exceptional skill:
Didnt lift his head once... lost control of the ball and sent in a dead cross to a box full of defenders.— Karnt🇦🇺 (@Cule_Guardian) January 13, 2020
Wonderful. What a public disgrace. Lol— Samwise Chi (@Samwisechi) January 13, 2020
Smalling getting flashbacks from his previous season— Matthew Gauci (@MatthewGauci5) January 13, 2020
Awesomely Ronaldo— Incredible Rapkhid (@IRapkhid) January 14, 2020
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter Misha Flying Kite on Makar Sankranti 2020
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- PM Modi Shares Video of Officers Helping Pregnant Woman in Kashmir Snow on Army Day
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Gets Into Nasty Fight with Malkhan Singh
- Oldest Material on Earth, Dating Back to 7 Billion Years, Found Inside Meteorite