Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Check Out How Many Times CR7 and Messi Have Rescued Their National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are counted as the two greatest footballers of the modern era. The duo has continued their unparalleled dominance in football in the last one and a half decades. They have also lifted several trophies in their respective illustrative career for the club and their countries.

The two hold the record for most goals scored by their respective national teams. Ronaldo is also the greatest International goal scorer in men’s football with 111 goals under his name for Portugal in 180 appearances. On the other hand, Messi has represented La Albiceleste in 152 games and scored 76 goals. CR7 and Messi are also the most capped player for their country.

Ronaldo and Messi have guided Portugal and Argentina, respectively, to continental glory as well. While Ronaldo guided the Portuguese squad to the 2016 UEFA European Championship trophy, Messi recently won Copa America with Argentina. Both the football giants have also rescued their national team on the crunch situation in the past on several occasions and will continue to do so in the near future.

In this article, we will take a look at the number of times the Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain striker have bailed out their countries. It must be mentioned that we are only taking into account those games where the two have snatched a draw or victory from their oppositions from behind.

Lionel Messi:

Messi has bailed out his side on 17 occasions in 152 appearances. The first time Messi bailed out Argentina was way back in 2007 during a friendly against Algeria.

Here is the complete list:

2007

Against Algeria (4-3) in International Friendly

Against Brazil (1-0) in International Friendly

2010

Against Portugal (2-1) in International Friendly

Against Colombia (2-1) in 2014 World Cup Qualifiers

2012

Against Switzerland (3-1) in International Friendly

Against Brazil (4-3) in International Friendly

2014

Against Iran (1-0) in World Cup

Against Nigeria (3-2) in World Cup

Against Croatia (2-1) in International Friendly

2015

Against Mexico (2-2) in International Friendly

2016

Against Uruguay (1-0) in 2018 World Cup Qualifiers

2017

Against Chile (1-0) in 2018 World Cup Qualifiers

Against Ecuador (3-1) in 2018 World Cup Qualifiers

2019

Against Paraguay (1-1) in Copa America

Against Brazil (1-0) in Superclasico de Las Americas

Against Uruguay (2-2) in International Friendly

2020

Against Ecuador (1-0) in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo:

Cristiano Ronaldo has bailed out Portugal on 24 occasions. Here is the list of the match and final scoreboard:

2005

Against Estonia (1-0) in 2006 World Cup Qualifiers

2007

Against Armenia (1-1) in 2008 Euro Qualifiers

2009

Against Finland (1-0) in International Friendly

2012

Against Netherlands (2-1) in 2012 Euro

Against Czech Republic (1-0) in 2012 Euro

2013

Against Croatia (1-0) in International Friendly

Against Netherlands (1-1) in International Friendly

Against Northern Ireland (4-2) in 2014 World Cup Qualifiers

Against Sweden (1-0) in 2014 World Cup Qualifiers

Against Sweden (3-2) in 2014 World Cup Qualifiers

2014

Against Ghana (2-1) in the 2014 World Cup

Against Denmark (1-0) in 2016 Euro Qualifiers

Against Armenia (1-0) in 2016 Euro Qualifiers

2015

Against Armenia (3-2) in 2016 Euro Qualifiers

2016

Against Hungary (3-3) in 2016 Euro

2017

Against Russia (1-0) in 2017 Confederations Cup

2018

Against Egypt (2-1) in International Friendly

Against Spain (3-3) in the 2018 World Cup

Against Morocco (1-0) in the 2018 World Cup

2019

Against Switzerland (3-1) in 2019 Nations League

Against Lithuania (5-1) in 2020 Euro Qualifiers

2020

Against Sweden (2-0) in Nations League

2021

Against France (2-2) in 2020 Euro

Against Republic of Ireland (2-1) in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

