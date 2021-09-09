Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Check Out How Many Times CR7 and Messi Have Rescued Their National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are counted as the two greatest footballers of the modern era. The duo has continued their unparalleled dominance in football in the last one and a half decades. They have also lifted several trophies in their respective illustrative career for the club and their countries.
The two hold the record for most goals scored by their respective national teams. Ronaldo is also the greatest International goal scorer in men’s football with 111 goals under his name for Portugal in 180 appearances. On the other hand, Messi has represented La Albiceleste in 152 games and scored 76 goals. CR7 and Messi are also the most capped player for their country.
Ronaldo and Messi have guided Portugal and Argentina, respectively, to continental glory as well. While Ronaldo guided the Portuguese squad to the 2016 UEFA European Championship trophy, Messi recently won Copa America with Argentina. Both the football giants have also rescued their national team on the crunch situation in the past on several occasions and will continue to do so in the near future.
In this article, we will take a look at the number of times the Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain striker have bailed out their countries. It must be mentioned that we are only taking into account those games where the two have snatched a draw or victory from their oppositions from behind.
Lionel Messi:
Messi has bailed out his side on 17 occasions in 152 appearances. The first time Messi bailed out Argentina was way back in 2007 during a friendly against Algeria.
Here is the complete list:
2007
Against Algeria (4-3) in International Friendly
Against Brazil (1-0) in International Friendly
2010
Against Portugal (2-1) in International Friendly
Against Colombia (2-1) in 2014 World Cup Qualifiers
2012
Against Switzerland (3-1) in International Friendly
Against Brazil (4-3) in International Friendly
2014
Against Iran (1-0) in World Cup
Against Nigeria (3-2) in World Cup
Against Croatia (2-1) in International Friendly
2015
Against Mexico (2-2) in International Friendly
2016
Against Uruguay (1-0) in 2018 World Cup Qualifiers
2017
Against Chile (1-0) in 2018 World Cup Qualifiers
Against Ecuador (3-1) in 2018 World Cup Qualifiers
2019
Against Paraguay (1-1) in Copa America
Against Brazil (1-0) in Superclasico de Las Americas
Against Uruguay (2-2) in International Friendly
2020
Against Ecuador (1-0) in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
Cristiano Ronaldo:
Cristiano Ronaldo has bailed out Portugal on 24 occasions. Here is the list of the match and final scoreboard:
2005
Against Estonia (1-0) in 2006 World Cup Qualifiers
2007
Against Armenia (1-1) in 2008 Euro Qualifiers
2009
Against Finland (1-0) in International Friendly
2012
Against Netherlands (2-1) in 2012 Euro
Against Czech Republic (1-0) in 2012 Euro
2013
Against Croatia (1-0) in International Friendly
Against Netherlands (1-1) in International Friendly
Against Northern Ireland (4-2) in 2014 World Cup Qualifiers
Against Sweden (1-0) in 2014 World Cup Qualifiers
Against Sweden (3-2) in 2014 World Cup Qualifiers
2014
Against Ghana (2-1) in the 2014 World Cup
Against Denmark (1-0) in 2016 Euro Qualifiers
Against Armenia (1-0) in 2016 Euro Qualifiers
2015
Against Armenia (3-2) in 2016 Euro Qualifiers
2016
Against Hungary (3-3) in 2016 Euro
2017
Against Russia (1-0) in 2017 Confederations Cup
2018
Against Egypt (2-1) in International Friendly
Against Spain (3-3) in the 2018 World Cup
Against Morocco (1-0) in the 2018 World Cup
2019
Against Switzerland (3-1) in 2019 Nations League
Against Lithuania (5-1) in 2020 Euro Qualifiers
2020
Against Sweden (2-0) in Nations League
2021
Against France (2-2) in 2020 Euro
Against Republic of Ireland (2-1) in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
