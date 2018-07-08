Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Madrid Says Luka Modric as Rumors of Juventus Move Pick up Pace

Croatian captain Luka Modric has had his say on Cristiano Ronaldo’s rumored move to Italian champions Juventus, and believes they will continue to play together in Spain.Modric, who is part of the champion Real Madrid side that won a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles, does not think Ronaldo will leave despite the on-going speculation. Talk of Ronaldo wanting to leave began right after Real Madrid beat Liverpool to clinch their 13th Champions League title in Kiev."Let's see what happens," said Modric as quoted by AS. "I don't think he's going to go and I would like him to stay because he's the best player in the world.”"He means a lot and hopefully he will stay. I think he's going to stay -- that's my opinion. It would be very good if he stayed because I can't imagine him in any other European team."Reports in the Italian media recently claimed that Ronaldo’s move to Turin was all but complete with the player having accepted the terms of the deal.Former Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon told Tuttomercato, "If Ronaldo were to leave Madrid, he would leave a gap that would be impossible to fill. You cannot easily find a champion who, in addition to participating decisively in team play, guarantees more than 50 goals per season, and much more for the past nine years."Meanwhile, the hype around the Ronaldo transfer to Italy picked up more pace after Juventus reportedly posted and deleted a video on social media which displays the names of all the players who have worn the number 7 for the Bianconeri.The video which shows the names of six players to wear the shirt since permanent numbers were assigned in the 1990s, leaves space for a seventh to take up the number 7 shirt. Juventus’ previous number 7s have been Angelo Di Livio, Gianluca Pessotto, Hasan Salihamidzic, Simone Pepe, Simone Zaza and Juan Cuadrado.While Ronaldo wearing the number 7 would make him the seventh player to do so for the Italian powerhouse.