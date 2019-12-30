Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best Men's Player of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Lionel Messi Fans Ask What is That

Cristiano Ronaldo did not finish 2019, after not winning the Ballon d'Or, FIFA's 'The Best' award or even UEFA's Men's Player of the Year awards, finished 2019 with the best men's player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday.

In fact, Ronaldo has won the award six times out of its nine years of its existence, while finishing runners-up in the 'other' big football awards of the year.

Ronaldo netted 28 goals for Juventus last season and has scored 12 goals from 21 games so far, with his abysmal barren free-kick run being forgotten with a towering header.

"I have to thank my family, my girlfriend, my boy there, Cristiano, my three kids who are waiting for me in the hotel, my friends, my teammates of Juventus and the national team, my agent, all the people here tonight who support this gala," Ronaldo said after winning the award.

"I have to say thank you to the Arabic community, which is always great with me. I have to thank Dubai as well - it's a marvellous place to be, I'm coming every year and I love this place.

"And finally to thank (everyone) who voted for me. It's a great honour to be here and receive this amazing award. I hope to be here next year to receive this award, of course. Thanks to everyone, and a happy New Year."

Honored to received one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family ????Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!?? pic.twitter.com/NudtLSXa5F — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 29, 2019

But Lionel Messi fans were quick to troll Ronaldo for it. Here are some gems...

This isn’t a serious award — Martin (@MartinBlaxs) December 29, 2019

so they made up an award for Ronaldo? lmao. — ?????????????? ??ZN ? (@ChelseaMCMV) December 29, 2019

Dubai globe awards ???????? ?? — SOUSA (@bradsous) December 29, 2019

Messi when someone shows him this nonsense pic.twitter.com/ppMQzVO9JR — Let Us Pray ???? (@Alexedijnr) December 29, 2019

Let him keep collecting these made up awards to make him feel better he couldn’t even outscore a 36 year old at sampdoria so let the poor lad have his award will make him feel better ???? — Daniel M (@danielmckinley) December 29, 2019

Here's the list in full of winners -

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica

Best Agent: Jorge Mendes

Best Club: Liverpool

Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Best Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best Partnership of the Year Award by Sport Business: Manchester City and SAP

Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart

Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal)

Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid)

Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze

Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi

Kooora - Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

Kooora - Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia)

Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

