Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Top Scorer for Portugal Award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro

Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro for being the all-time top scorer for Portugal with 117 goals in 189 appearances at a ceremony hosted by the Portuguese Football Federation.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to Euro 2016 title and will lead his nation out at the World Cup in Qatar, said: “Proud to win the award for the best national scorer for the country that I love!

“I am proud to receive an award of this magnitude. I never thought that, one day, I could achieve it,” Ronaldo said after recieving the award.

“I thank everyone who was important in my career. It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet.”

The 37-year-old Portugal star said he is not considering retiring from international soccer in December after the tournament in Qatar, and plans to play at the 2024 European Championship.

“I’m still motivated. My ambition is really high,” Ronaldo said at an event late Tuesday after being recognized by the Portuguese soccer federation for his scoring feats. “I’m in a national team with a lot of youngsters. I want to be in the World Cup and at Euros. I want to make that commitment now.”

Ronaldo earlier this year had already dismissed retirement talks when asked if the World Cup in Qatar would be his last.

“Thanks again to all my team-mates, coaches, my family, friends and all my fans who helped me to achieve this great achievement! Together we will continue to break all possible records! Thank you,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

The forward has been struggling at Manchester United and has not been an undisputed starter with the English club and recently scored his first goal of the season after converted a penalty in the Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol.

He is preparing with Portugal for Nations League matches at the Czech Republic on Saturday and against Spain at home three days later.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here